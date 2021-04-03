x
Atrium Health Navicent opens vaccination site in Macon

Vaccines are available by appointment to first responders, health care workers and people age 65 and older.

MACON, Ga. — Another COVID-19 vaccine site opened Wednesday in Macon-Bibb County.

Atrium Health Navicent opened their drive-thru vaccination site outside the Family Health Center on Eisenhower Parkway. 

Vaccines are available by appointment to first responders, health care workers and people age 65 and older.  

Navicent nurses talked about why they feel the vaccine is so important.

"It's important because we need for everybody to come out and get vaccinated. We need to get past the pandemic. It's the thing you need to do for your family. It's the thing you need to do for your community and it's the thing to get safe," Ellen Shipman said. 

"Just want to let everyone know how simple and easy it is. You don't even have to get out of your car we're actually providing like a drive-thru service. Very fast. Very efficient," Tina Bramlett said.

