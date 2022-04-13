Atrium Health Navicent plants pinwheel garden to raise awareness of child abuse

Kemberlie Sanderson with Atrium's Crescent House says she want everyone in the community to be aware of the issue.

MACON, Ga. — April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and Macon-Bibb County is putting a spotlight on the issue through a symbolic garden.

Caregivers with Atrium Health Navicent gathered at the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital to host a pinwheel planting ceremony.

"I hope that when people look, and they see the sign out here in front of the pinwheels that we're growing a better tomorrow for all children. That they will help and understand that they can prevent child abuse. Even just by maybe offering a kind word to a parent that just seems frustrated,” she said.