Atrium Health Navicent raises minimum wage for third time since 2020

Entry level employees who make minimum wage will see their pay increase starting July 10.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Some new "ka-ching" is coming your way if you work at Central Georgia's largest hospital.

"We have over 2,000 teammates who will be impacted by this change, " Geneen Ransaw with Atrium Health Navicent said.

Beginning July 10th, the minimum wage for entry level employees will increase to $13.50. This is a $1 increase the previous pay rate.

Ransaw says this means, "Our positions like our environmental services position, clinical techs, those types of roles will be included in those types of increases."

Currently, the federal minimum wage in Georgia is $7.25. Ransaw says this will help with employee retention.

"Our teammates are the heart of our organization, and so we want to be able to provide them the opportunity to have an economic impact," Ransaw says.

Other entry level positions like Target and Buc-ee's make about $15 per hour. Amazon warehouse workers make about $3 more.

13WMAZ reached out to Piedmont to ask their minimum wage, and they said, "Talent is one of the foundations of our organization. As a result, Piedmont always strives to provide competitive compensation and benefits to our employees in the communities where we are located."