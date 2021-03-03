Atrium Health Navicent readies new drive-thru vaccination site

Starting Wednesday, people in Central Georgia will have another place available to them where they can receive their COVID-19 vaccination

MACON, Ga. — COVID-19 vaccinations are still in high demand, which is why Atrium Health Navicent is opening a brand new, drive-thru vaccination site in Macon this week.

Starting Wednesday, you could get your COVID-19 vaccine at the new drive outside the health system's Family Health Center on Eisenhower Parkway.

Jessica Whittington, an RN with Atrium Health Navicent, got her second COVID-19 shot a couple of weeks ago and is eager to be part of the new vaccination site.

"Yesterday, when we did a trial run, we had everything set up and it was raining, and there was a rainbow over the tent," said Whittington. "It was our symbol of hope."

For now, the site will be providing vaccinations on an appointment-only basis to those in Phase 1A+, which includes first responders, healthcare workers and those who are at least 65 years old.

Pre-K through 12 teachers will become eligible under Phase 1A+ starting March 8.

Atrium Health Navicent Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Sanford G. Duke says you can register online or by the phone at (478) 633-7233.

"We have both an online scheduling portal where you can go in, but we also realize some members of our community don't have broadband access, or the ability to get online, so they also have the ability to phone in," said Duke.

On the day of your appointment, you'll drive up and and see signs that say "vaccine registration."

"Then they'll move along to get their vaccine, and then they'll move along to observation for fifteen minutes," said Whittington.

She says you should pay attention when scheduling your appointment so you go to the correct location. However, if you forget, don't worry. You'll get a reminder the day before both your first and second dose appointments.

"There's a built-in reminder app as part of our it solution," said Duke.

First and second COVID-19 vaccine doses are also available by appointment at The Wellness Center, located at 3797 Northside Drive.

Appointments are based on vaccine availability, which is allocated and managed by the state. Dr. Duke says they are committed to vaccinating you, including making sure you get your second dose.