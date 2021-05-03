Atrium Health Navicent updates policies to allow one visitor per patient

Chief Nurse Executive Tracey Blalock says being with loved ones is a "big part of the healing process."

MACON, Ga. — As COVID-19 cases decrease state wide, Atrium Health Navicent has updated its visitors policy, in hopes of allowing loved ones to connect again.

Before, patients could not have visitors.

Now, Atrium Health Navicent allows each patient one visitor, in all of its hospitals settings.

Chief Nurse Executive Tracey Blalock says this is because the current number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is the lowest they've seen since December.

"So far it's been about a 30 percent decrease in the last two weeks alone. I can tell you for all of acute care facilities within our system, we are around 50," Blalock said.

She says the hospital will still maintain safety measures to keep patients and family members safe. She encourages people to come visit their loved ones, if they can.

"We do strongly believe that our patients not only need to see their family members, and their loved ones. This is a big part of the healing process and the getting better, not only for the patients, but their family members too." Blalock said.