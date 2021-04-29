Atrium Health Navicent's new leader aims to impact Central Georgians' lives for the better

Delvecchio Finley's path from the housing projects of Atlanta to CEO of Central Georgia’s largest hospital system wasn’t necessary a straight line

MACON, Ga. — The healthcare industry has seen numerous changes, and that includes Central Georgia’s Medical Center – now run by Atrium Health Navicent. Among those changes is the hiring of a new CEO to oversee the massive organization.

Delvecchio Finley came from California ready for a new challenge closer to home. His path from the housing projects of Atlanta to CEO of Central Georgia’s largest hospital system wasn’t necessary a straight line.

“I’m not a good dancer, don’t have any good sports skills, but academics… I was blessed with some skills there and so I started playing the game of life, ‘What are you going to do?’ and healthcare drove me,” said Finley.

That drive coupled with his academic skills brought him to Emory University and then on to Duke for his master’s degree.

“I decided when I was in college that I wanted to be a doctor, but it turns out science was falling out of love with me. I loved healthcare,” said Finley.

At the age of 44, he guided two different healthcare systems in California before getting a chance to return to the Peach State.

“Just an incredible opportunity. I didn’t see it coming,” he said. “The confluence of time worked out really well and here I am.”

He took the reins of Atrium Health Navicent in early February with a laser-like focus on getting to know the Central Georgia community.

“I want to just be there and really listen to people who lived experience, and who can bring that to our people who have had professional experience and can tell you where the needs are,” said Finley.

The COVID-19 pandemic affected almost everyone’s life in some way, and it also placed a heavy burden on hospitals. Finley says even in the dark days of caring for many sick people, a few bright spots emerged.

“We learned that under really austere situations, under just untenable, unfathomable situations, we can actually do things quickly. We can do things that have impact directly for people,” he said.

Impacting people’s lives for the better is his goal for Atrium Health Navicent.

“Be much more collaborative and progressive in helping people to stay healthy; that's where we succeed. That is where we can drive down the costs and we can keep people active and living their best lives,” said Finley.

As a successful Black man in the South, he recognizes his position as a role model.

“Obviously, I know I'm certainly fallible, but I try to live a life that if others are watching and trying to gain some sort of inspiration whether I'm doing it directly or indirectly, I'm providing that example to them,” said Finley.

He’s doing that while also trying to find his comfort zone in a new job during challenging times.

“I feel incredibly blessed that I have found a passion and a cause where I feel like I'm always getting more out of it than I give to it,” he said.