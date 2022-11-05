Parent company of Atrium Health Navicent plans merger

According to a news release, N.C.-based Atrium Health plans to merge with Advocate Aurora Health.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Central Georgia’s largest healthcare group -- now part of a regional network based in Charlotte – may become part of an even bigger network.

Atrium Health, the chain based in North Carolina, and a Milwaukee-based company, Advocate Aurora Health, say they plan to merge.

In a news release, the two companies said their boards have approved an agreement.

If the deal goes through, the new group will provide care in six states. They’ll also run 67 hospitals, including Atrium Health Navicent in downtown Macon.