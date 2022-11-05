Parent company of Atrium Health Navicent plans merger

MACON, Ga. — Central Georgia’s largest healthcare group -- now part of a regional network based in Charlotte – may become part of an even bigger network.
Atrium Health, the chain based in North Carolina, and a Milwaukee-based company, Advocate Aurora Health, say they plan to merge.
In a news release, the two companies said their boards have approved an agreement.
If the deal goes through, the new group will provide care in six states. They’ll also run 67 hospitals, including Atrium Health Navicent in downtown Macon.
The merger still needs approval from state and federal regulators.