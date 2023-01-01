New Year Newborn: Atrium Health Navicent welcomes Macon's first baby of 2023

The baby was born at 2:12 a.m. on January 1, making it the first baby born of the year in Macon.

MACON, Ga. — The first baby born in the New Year for the Macon area was welcomed in the early hours of January 1 at Atrium Health Navicent.

The hospital welcomed their first baby of the year at 2:12 a.m., making it the first baby born of the year for the Macon area.

This birth came just earlier than Piedmont Medical Center in Macon, as they welcomed their first baby of the year just a few hours later, at 4:06 a.m.

Atrium staff delivered baby Amalia Margaret, who weighed 8 pounds and 10 ounces. She was 20 inches long.

Julie Gordon, the mom of Amalia, said that before today she did not know whether her baby would be a boy or a girl.

The Gordon family now has two beautiful girls.