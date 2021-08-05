5 charged with attempting to smuggle meth into Monroe County jail

Of the five people charged, three were already in the Monroe County jail

FORSYTH, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has charged five people with meth trafficking.

According to a news release, those charges come after deputies intercepted meth that was intended to be smuggled inside the jail on Saturday.

Of the five people charged, three were already in the Monroe County jail. They were identified as Darius Berry, Thayer Carter, and Justin Donley.

The other two, who were not in jail at the time of the arrest, were identified as Ashley Ritner and Marissa Spears.

All five are charged with felony methamphetamine trafficking, crossing guard lines, and felony use of communication facility in committing/facilitating a drug transaction.