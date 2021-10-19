Attendance numbers from 2021 Georgia National Fair released, 2022 fair announced

The 33rd Annual Georgia National Fair will take place Oct. 6-16, 2022

PERRY, Ga. — The 2021 Georgia National Fair has released its total attendance numbers for the 11-day event.

According to a news release, a total of 485,758 people attended the 32nd year of the event. Now, how does that stack up to the last few years?

In 2020, the fair was canceled, so there is no data available. In 2019, the fair had a record-breaking year with 565,533 people.

That means fair attendance was down roughly 12% in 2021 compared to the last fair.

It also had the second-lowest attendance of the last few years.

2021: 485,758

2020: N/A

2019: 565,533

2018: 496,524

2017: 467,584

2016: 536,840

2015: 501,584

“Many families visit the Fair every year. It is an event that adults and kids alike look forward to. It was missed by so many in 2020 and it is clear from attendance and fairgoer feedback that they were very happy to return,” said Georgia National Fairgrounds marketing director, Maggie Dimes.