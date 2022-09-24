Attorney for Atrium Nurse accused of filming labor says she's done nothing wrong

In a statement to 13WMAZ, the attorney said they will fight the charge against her.

MACON, Ga. — The attorney for an Atrium Health Navicent nurse facing an eavesdropping charge says she's done nothing wrong and will fight the charge against her.

Macon lawyer Ken Smith reached out to 13WMAZ on Saturday about the charge against Rachel Fastow.

She was arrested Wednesday by Atrium's police, and is accused of using her phone to record a woman in childbirth in May and posting it to Snapchat.

But Smith's statement says Atrium investigated the complaint months ago and found it "baseless."

The hospital allowed Fastow to return to work, he said.

The woman later took out a criminal warrant against her, Smith wrote.

Fastow faces up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine on the felony charge. She was released Thursday on $44,000 bond.

Here is the full statement:

"Ms. Fastow is heartbroken by the baseless allegations levied against her. A thorough and complete administrative investigation was conducted by her employer, whereby she was previously exonerated of wrongdoing and rightfully allowed to return to her nursing duties well before her arrest. Without any new evidence, despite her being cleared of wrongdoing, and months after the alleged event, a warrant was then sought by the complainant.

Ms. Fastow denies any illegality or wrongdoing and intends on vigorously defending herself from these defamatory allegations on all fronts. Further, she intends on holding all applicable parties liable for these untrue dispersions.

Any questions concerning these events should be directed to her attorney, Ken Smith of The Law Offices of Ken Smith, LLC 544 Mulberry St. Ste. 209 Macon, GA 31201.

I look forward to representing Ms. Fastow and the opportunity to clear her name."