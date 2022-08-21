ATV accident in Milledgeville sends 2 to hospital

One adult and one child were involved in the wreck.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were sent to the hospital on Saturday night because of an ATV accident on Old Colony Farm road in Milledgeville.

According to Baldwin County Fire Rescue chief Victor Young, the call came in around 6:30 on Saturday afternoon.

When the Fire Rescue team showed up, they found one adult and one child were involved in the accident.

The child was said to have a possible broken leg, and the adult had difficulty breathing and hip pains.

Both were treated at Grady EMS and taken to Macon by ambulance.

The ages of both victims have not yet been confirmed, and neither has the cause of the accident.

13WMAZ will provide updates as son as hey are available.