ATV driver killed after colliding with car in Crawford County

The accident happened Tuesday evening on Nannette Drive

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — The driver of an ATV is dead after an accident in Crawford County Tuesday night.

According to a news release, it happened around 5:30 p.m. on Nannette Drive. Deputies say a car and ATV collided.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent. The driver of the ATV died, and the driver of the car has non-life-threatening injuries.

Names of both drivers are being withheld until family has been notified.