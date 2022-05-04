Autism Acceptance Month: Research shows early detection can yield better results for kids

Research shows early intervention can help a person with autism later in life

DUBLIN, Ga. — April is Autism Acceptance Month and for people with autism, having a sense of community and early detection is key for their developmental success.

One Dublin mom knew that her son was possibly on the autism spectrum before he was 2.

According to the CDC, autism affects 1 in 44 children in the United States.

"I always knew there was something different about Jaiden from about as early as 9 months, just looking at some of his different developmental things he had going on," said Lakeisha Washington.

Washington had a gut feeling and even after doctors kept telling her he was fine, her motherly instinct did not steer her wrong.

"We had a couple of setbacks, we had a lot of doctors tell us he's just fine and he will be ok even when I knew something wasn't quite right from the very beginning," explained Washington.

Research shows early intervention can help a person with autism later in life -- similar to Jaiden's case.

"It was just like magic. He was successful in school, he was successful with his grade. He was able to make interpersonal relationships with people all because once we got that diagnosis, it opened the door to so many other different resources," said Washington.

If you are looking for a way to celebrate the autistic community, a music festival called Autism Rocks is scheduled for April 30. The goal is to raise money for the autism community in Central Georgia.

There will be food trucks and live bands at the Museum of Arts & Sciences in Macon.