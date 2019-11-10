MACON, Ga. — The North Carolina-based Avett Brothers have announced more dates for their spring tour and one of them is in Macon!

The date for their show at the Macon Coliseum is Thursday, April 2, 2020 and tickets go on-sale next Friday.

The announcement comes off the back of the release of their 10th studio album, Closer Than Together, produced by Rick Rubin and released on Oct. 4.

Well known in the folk music world, the band released its first album in 2003 and has since released several AAA top 10 hits, such as the chart-topping ‘Ain’t No Man’ in 2016.

Avett Guild pre-sale starts Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. Venue pre-sale starts the following Wednesday at 10 a.m., and public on-sale starts Friday, Oct. 18.

The Facebook event page can be found here:

The Avett Brothers Music event in Macon, GA by The Avett Brothers and 2 others on Thursday, April 2 2020

