Aviation Fly-in offers unique up-close look at all sorts of planes — and so much more

The event at the Heart of Georgia Regional Airport is slated for Saturday, and it could be your chance to get an up-close look at WW2 planes.

EASTMAN, Ga. — With National Aviation Day coming up, get ready to have a soaring day at the Second Annual Aviation Fly-in event this Saturday.

So get your wings up and come on down to the Heart of Georgia Regional Airport.

The free event will allow students to see World War Two aircraft like the P-51 and T-34.

“We get to showcase some things that people may not normally get to see,” Dylan McCoy said.

Attendees will get to preview nearly 20 aircraft along with some helicopters.



The event is a collaboration between the city of Eastman and Middle Georgia State University.

“We’ll have some world war ii aircraft giving rides, helicopter rides, about twenty or thirty stag-display airplanes that people can go up and see and checkout,” McCoy said.

All of these offerings are things that you don’t typically get to see outside of an environment like this.

“[These] things that you may not get the opportunity to do outside events like these,” McCoy said.

The event will be set at the Heart of Georgia Regional Airport in Eastman.

On top of an array of aviation offerings, they say that they will also have food trucks, a car show, vendors, live music, a kid's zone and static displays. They also say that they will have a bounce house and water slides, too.