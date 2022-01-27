Aviation group to open facility in Macon, bring 200 jobs to community

MHI RJ Aviation Group is the world’s largest Regional MRO, according to a press release.

MACON, Ga. — MHI RJ Aviation Group announced Thursday that it's expanding its Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Network with the opening of a new facility in Macon.

According to a press release from the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority, the new facility will be located at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport.

This location will be part of MHIRJ’s growing footprint in North America servicing the CRJ Series fleet, according to the release.

Two additional lines of maintenance were signed for, with the potential to grow that number to four, which would bring the total up to 40 lines of maintenance within the MHIRJ network.

The new facility will bring about 200 jobs to the community. MHIRJ is set to start the hiring process immediately.