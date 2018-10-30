The beginnings of aviation will be told in a new way at the Museum of Aviation on Saturday.

The museum is hosting two showings of the musical “The Wright Brothers: Those Daring Young Men and Their Flying Machine” in their Century of Flight Hangar.

The first show is geared towards kids and families and will take place in the morning. The museum's National STEM Academy will feature STEM activities for kids that the history of flight.

The dinner theater show will be for adults and older teens. Food will be catered by The Butcher Shop.

Ticket sales will go towards funding the museum's operations and their National STEM Academy.

Maas says the museum was first asked by New York theater company Fresh Brewed Productions a few months back about booking the show. They have about four actors that put on the show and even bring their own sets.

"We were just thrilled. We just thought, 'hey let's give this a try,' Maas said.

Not only will attendees get to experience the musical, they will also get to see a piece of the original Wright Brothers' aircraft.

"The original cloth was given to us, and we will have that out on display in both the morning and the evening," Maas said. "We're really excited to get an opportunity to do something like this where we can bring that out of archives and put it on display for everybody to see."

Maas says the cloth was given to them by the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum. It's something they've kept hidden in their archives until now.

"It is not something we've brought out yet, so we're really excited to be able to do that. This is the perfect event, obviously, where we can bring that out and let the public see," Maas said.

Maas says they've gotten a great response from the event, but there's still plenty of open spots if people want to buy tickets.

She also says while the musical is something new for them, they're looking into booking more shows like it.

"We do kind of have the same things sometimes, so when we can have something exciting like this come to our town and bring people in and offer the public something fun to do like this is very exciting," Maas said. "We love hosting things like that at the museum."

MORNING SHOW: $10

9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Century of Flight Hanger

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

DINNER THEATER SHOW: $40 for individuals, $70 for couples

6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Century of Flight Hanger

Tickets need to be purchased in advance by the end of Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Tickets need to be purchased in advance by the end of Wednesday, Oct. 31.

You can also buy tickets in person, at the Museum of Aviation Gift Shop, or by calling the museum at (478) 926-6870.

