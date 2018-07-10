Another sunny day is on the way for Wednesday, and it should be a bit warmer. Trick-or-treat time looks fantastic tomorrow night too!

Then the storm chance returns for Thursday afternoon and Thursday night. A line of storms will fire out ahead of an approaching cold front, and a few of these storms could be on the strong side. The exact timing of the storms still needs to be ironed out, but generally speaking it will be Thursday afternoon in to Thursday night when the storms move in. A marginal (level 1 of 5) threat of severe weather has been outlined for all of central Georgia on Thursday.

Storms could produce gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning. Be sure to keep checking back to the forecast as we get better clarity. We'll continue to keep you posted here on the 13 WMAZ website and the WMAZ app.

Tonight... Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

Wednesday (Halloween!)... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s near 80.

Wednesday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

Thursday...Showers and storms likely late day. Highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday Night... Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms likely. Lows near 60.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Rain possible, mainly in the morning hours. Highs in the upper 60s.

Friday Night... Clear. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Saturday... Sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday Night...Clear. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Sunday... Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday Night...Clear. Lows in the low 50s.

Monday... Partly cloudy. Small shower chance. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Monday Night...Partly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows near 60.

Tuesday... Partly cloudy. Showers possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

