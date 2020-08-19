Axe throwing venue to open in Warner Robins this fall

Splinters Axe House is coming to Warner Robins this October

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins will soon be home to a new axe throwing business.

Splinters Axe House is coming to Warner Robins this October at 590 Carl Vinson Parkway.

“We’re just looking to create a place where people can go out and have a good time in a safe environment,” Doug Rankin said.

Rankin is one of four partners involved in the project. He also has a hand in Apexx Fitness.

For those who are not familiar with axe throwing, Rankin says there are several things people can expect when they walk into Splinters.

You’ll have to sign a waiver at the door, then a coach will take you out to a lane and show you how to throw the axes.

“There’s several different games that you’ll be able to play,” he said.

You can play those games as individuals or as teams.

“We just want you to come out, throw an axe, have a good time, use it as a stress relief or whatever else you might need it for,” Rankin said.

Rankin says he was inspired to open Splinters after visiting an axe throwing complex in Las Vegas, Nevada and visiting the one in downtown Macon, ManiAXE Throwing.

“Just kind of got the idea that, ‘Hey. They have one in Macon that’s kind of cool, so why don’t we bring something like that to Warner Robins as well,'” Rankin said.

They aren’t planning on serving food at the new spot, but they haven’t decided on selling alcohol yet.

Rankin says he doesn’t foresee a problem in opening the new axe throwing facility in the era of COVID-19.

“As a business owner of Apexx … we understand the information that is given from the CDC and the state as far as guidelines for COVID, and opening up this business wouldn’t be any different than the fitness business that we have as a part of Apexx,” Rankin said. “We’re very cautious in the things that we do."