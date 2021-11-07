Axes and Ales! Macon businesses host night out throwing blades, enjoying food, drinks

MACON, Ga. — Fall Line Brewing Company and Splinters Axe House came together for an event this weekend called Axes and Ales in downtown Macon.
Dozens showed up to throw some blades and enjoy an evening out.
"It's just great to have people out and throwing axes again. It's our first time with Fall Line, so it's always awesome to be apart of any event. We're always honored to be part of things like this. We're just hoping that they come out and have a great time, release some stress, throw some axes," Manager Vince Hill said.
If you missed out, no worries. Hill says they plan to host similar events in the future.