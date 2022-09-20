Baby Shark Live! is swimming into Macon for a Christmas show

The show will be held on Nov. 16 and will feature Baby Shark and more.

MACON, Ga. — Baby shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo, is coming to Macon for Baby Shark Live!: The Christmas Show.

The special show will be on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Macon City Auditorium, according to a release from the Macon Centreplex.

Tickets will go on sale Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com and in person at the Macon Coliseum box office. Presales for those on the Centreplex Insider List will be made available on Sept. 22.

“We’re excited for the incredible Christmas spirit of Baby Shark Live!: The Christmas Show to be on stages across the country this year,” says Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live. “We’re thrilled to bring Baby Shark and Santa to families this Holiday season.”

The event will feature Baby Shark and friends with adventures in the jungle and under the seas to explore shapes, colors, numbers and more. The show will feature hit songs, including “Baby Shark,” “Five Little Monkeys,” “Wheels On The Bus,” and “Monkey Banana Dance,” as well as Holiday classics such as “Jingle Bells”, “We Wish You A Merry Christmas” and more.

Baby Shark, The Pinkfong Company’s global hit song about a family of sharks, has climbed the charts, including entering the Billboard Hot 100 for 20 straight weeks and is the only Diamond-certified children’s single.