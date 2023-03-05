'Back-and-forth opening and closing': Buying food in Unadilla difficult as only grocery store closes again

"By the time you get to the grocery store you're going to, there goes your grocery money right there, most of it. Somebody has to come take us out of town to get groceries," he said.



"That's more money you got to pay because the further you go, the more you got to pay them," West said, making the couple pay twice as much when factoring in the cost of gas.



"It hurts my wallet. I'm on a fixed income. I can't just afford to go out like this all the time while you got a whole plaza sitting up there, while ain't nothing up there," Stubbs said.



Even though the couple has family willing to help them out, their options are still very limited with just convenience stores close by.



"That's what we had, pizza, because we couldn't get nothing nowhere else," West said.



"We get tired of getting takeout and small things. We want to eat food off the stove," Stubbs said.



Stubbs hopes that once the Piggly Wiggly reopens, it gets better management.