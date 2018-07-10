Cold air is taking back over tonight, with patchy frost possible in some spots. Sunny and cool for Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day.

Tonight...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday... Sunny. Highs near 60.

Wednesday Night...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday...(Thanksgiving Day) Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Friday... Partly sunny. Showers possible late day. Highs near 50.

Friday Night... Mostly Cloudy. Showers Possible. Lows in the low 40s.

Saturday... Chance of showers. Mainly first half of the day. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Sunday... Mostly cloudy. Small rain chance. Highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday Night... Mostly cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows near 40.

Monday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Monday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Tuesday... Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

