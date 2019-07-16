As school gears up for a new year, here's where you can celebrate going back around Central Georgia.

FRIDAY, JULY 19

10th Annual Back-to-School Bash - Houston County: From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at C.B. Watson Primary School located at 61 Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, there will be free school supplies, hair cuts for boys, back packs, vision, dental, and nutrition screenings, and lunch. Parking will be at McConnell-Talbert Stadium.

Back-to-School Bash - Baldwin County School District: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the school district will be holding its back-to-school event at Baldwin High School. There will be school supply giveaways, health screenings, games, food and drinks. It's free for all students.

SATURDAY, JULY 20

Annual Back-to-School Fair - Pin Strikes Macon: From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the bowling alley located at 4318 Sheraton Drive, there will be free school supplies for all school-aged children and free bowling for all participants.

Back-to-School Bash - Real Life Church: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church located at 2491 Gray Highway in Macon, there will be free school supplies, book bags, health screenings, blood pressure screenings, hair cuts, adult education/GED information, and lunch.

2019 Back 2 School Bash at Sunset Park in Eastman: Starts 11 a.m. There will be free school supplies, backpacks, food, and music.

TUESDAY, JULY 23

Kroger’s Annual Teacher Supply Giveaway: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Macon Centreplex located at 200 Coliseum Drive. Teachers can get free supplies for their classrooms, including copy paper, construction paper, markers, scotch tape, disinfectant wipes, and sandwich bags.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 24

PBIS Back to School Bash - Bibb County School District: From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Professional Learning Center located at 2003 Riverside Drive in Macon, there will be free school supplies, uniforms, snacks, and more for Bibb County School District students.

THURSDAY, JULY 25

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is having a Back-to-School giveaway at the CGTC Titan's Arena from 5-8 p.m. There will be a school supply giveaway to for the first 600 students in grades 1-12, as well as free haircuts and nail techs from CGTC.

FRIDAY, JULY 26

The Mentors Project will be distributing school supplies starting at 7 a.m. at Ballard Hudson Middle in Macon-Bibb County.

Macedonia Baptist Church in Macon is having a Back 2 School Bash from 2-5 p.m. on Friday. There will be a backpack and school supply giveaway, food, fun and open basketball courts.

SATURDAY, JULY 27

Back 2 School: The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Georgia will have free school supplies and groceries Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a school supply giveaway at 9 a.m. and the grocery/food distribution provided by the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank will happen at 10:30 a.m. It will be at the King-Danforth Boys & Girls Club Unit on Shurling Drive.

Community Back-to-School Bash: Cirrus Academy in Macon will hold its annual event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. PeachState Community Health will be giving away school supplies, and there will be Zumba classes and a game truck from 10-11 a.m.

Back to School Bash: Deloris Toliver Community Center: From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Read Foundation will have its 18th annual event at the community center. There will be workshops for all grades K-college, food and drinks.

Back-to-School Book Bag Giveaway - Buck Melton Community Center: From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the center located at 150 Sessions Drive, Forrest B. Johnson and Associates will be giving away book bags and school supplies.

F.A.D.D. Family Fun Day / Back2School Giveaway – Spark Macon: At 11 a.m. at Spark Macon located at 600 Guy Payne Rd. Unit 102. There will be face painting, STEM demonstrations, airbrush t-shirts, school supplies, a photo booth, and an ice cream social. The event is free to the public while supplies last.

Back to School Supplies Give-A-Way: The Nece Hopson Memorial Foundation will give away school supplies from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Northside High School in Warner Robins.

4th Annual Back-to-School Rally - Forsyth Police Department: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Forsyth Police Department at 200 South Kimbell Street, there will be a driving simulator, school supplies, food, and fun.

SUNDAY, JULY 28

Back-to-School Bash: RazorLine Barbershop: From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the barbershop located at 1381 Pio Nono Avenue in Macon, there will be free haircuts, supplies, food, and there will also be music.

Beulahland's Back-to-School Bash will be held at the 9:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. services. Students are asked to register before services to receive a backpack with school supplies. Teachers can visit the 'tool box' table for supplies after the 11 a.m. service.

TUESDAY, JULY 30

Back-to-School Carnival - Jones County: At Turner Woods Elementary School from 2 - 4 p.m., there will be free hearing/dental/vision screenings, free immunizations for those that qualify, and school supplies.

Back-to-School Bash - Memorial Park Recreation Center: Starting at 4 p.m. at the recreation center located at 2465 2nd Street in Macon, there will be free food, hair cuts, book bag giveaways, and school supplies ready. There will also be a DJ and live entertainment.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 2

Community Back to School Bash at Eastgate Shopping Center in Bleckley County: From 5 - 8 p.m., school supplies will be given out, and kids can enjoy games, bounce houses, food, a water slide, "touch-a-truck," and more.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 3

EM Farms Back-to-School Supply Giveaway in Culloden: From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1456 U.S. Highway 80 West, paper and notebooks, pens, pencils, crayons, and other school supplies will be given out.

