MACON, Ga. — Central Georgia Technical College will partner with WellCare to hold a curbside Back-to-School Bash where students will have the opportunity to pick up book bags.

The 250 book bags will be full of resources such as library and community resources. Also, the first 60 people to stop by the library's "WOW' van on Macon Tech Drive will receive a free book.

Special Projects Coordinator Wanda West says it's important to make sure the youth continues to get education regardless of the current situation.

"Right now, it is so important that we observe whatever we have to do to help keep our students safe and healthy, but it is also important that we get information out to people," said West.

West says they're expecting more than 400 people to show up and are encouraging social distancing by asking everyone to remain in their cars.