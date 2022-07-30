Back to School event hosted at the Masab Temple

Sponsors handed out supplies and 450 backpacks for kids heading back to school.

MACON, Ga. — In Macon this afternoon, organizers hosted folks at the "Masab Temple" for food, fun, and service.

There was also free food for those attending.

People had the option to register to vote, and even donate blood.

Anita Farrell says she's thankful to get some financial help going back into the new school year.

"With the price of groceries with the price of gas, I mean you know, every little bit help as far as supplies because even with one child you have to really see that everything adds up," Farrell said.

The event was scheduled to end at 11 a.m. or while supplies lasted.