Back to school giveaway at Macon Centerplex

Parents and teachers were able to get much needed school supplies thanks to 'The Power of Life Foundation'.

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, people in the community got a chance to pick up some free school supplies out at the Macon Centerplex.

Parents and teachers were able to drive up and grab the school supplies they needed.

The drive was hosted by nonprofit group 'The Power of Life Foundation', who serves several states, with Georgia being one of them.

Macon-Bibb Commissioner Al Tillman said the event provides necessary resources, and helps people in need.

"School is starting. People need bookbags. The family can't always afford bookbags. Not only are we giving away bookbags, but we're giving away toiletries too," Tillman said.

Anderson's diner was also out at the Centerplex serving food. 

For more updates on back to school events happening in the area, you can visit 13wmaz.com.

