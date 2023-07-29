Annual Back-to-school giveaway held at Buck Melton Community Center

They gave out over 1200 book bags filled with folders, pencils, notebooks, crayons and other supplies.

MACON, Ga. — Parents and children had another opportunity to get some back-to-school supplies on Saturday. One Macon community center has been giving away supplies for a decade.

An annual back-to-school bash was held at the Buck Melton Community Center.

Organizers gave out over 1200 book bags filled with folders, pencils, notebooks, crayons, flashcards, hand sanitizers and everything else a student might need to be successful this upcoming school year.

It was sponsored by Forest B. Johnson and Associates Law Firm.

"FBJ & Associates had a very successful year thanks to the Middle Georgia community and wanted to give a portion back into the community," Leitra Young-Maxwell said.

Young-Maxwell says it's easier to write a check but seeing the smile on the kid's faces and handing them the supplies makes a difference.

"We get to give back to the community and see the kids before they go back to school and it's just not about book bags. We have free food and community resources so that they'll know and have things that they need to be successful," she said.

The law firm was able to get most of the supplies through donations from Coca-Cola and a local Walmart.

13WMAZ also covered the law firm's back-to-school giveaway last year. Back then, the firm handed out over 1,000 backpacks to students who needed them.

