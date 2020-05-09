Basketball mentors hold back-to-school event at Frank Johnson Center in Macon

MACON, Ga. — One organization took to the court Saturday to help kids as they head back to school.
The Freeman Ball Nation held a Basketball Camp at the Frank Johnson Center to mentor Macon kids through basketball. They also did a back-to-school giveaway, giving away several school supplies.
There were food, games and a $2 raffle for a new bike. More than 50 people showed up to the event.
A coach with the organization says it meant everything to see the kids have fun while learning.
"Oh I'm proud, I'm proud. We have seen some of them come out here and didn't know nothing about the game didn't have any discipline about themselves, now they actually want to come out here. They have learned the game, their starting to love the game, having self respect and discipline. We can't ask for the nothing more," he said.
Organizer Jaquan Freeman says they plan to hold similar events in the future.