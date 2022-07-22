Here is a look at the back-to-school opening dates in Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — For kids of central Georgia, the summer is quickly coming to an end.
School is starting in just a few weeks, and many areas have different opening days.
Here is a list of start dates for school districts around Central Georgia.
July 29:
- Wilkinson County
- Dooly County
- Macon County
- Wilcox County
August 1:
- Houston County
- Monroe County
- Peach County
- Hancock County
- Pulaski County
August 3:
- Bibb County
- Baldwin County
- Johnson County
- Telfair County
- Truetlen County
- Twiggs County
August 4:
- Dublin
- Jones County
- Dodge County
- Crawford County
August 5:
- Bleckley County
August 9:
- Laurens County
August 10:
- Taylor County
August 11:
- Washington County
September 6:
- Wheeler County
