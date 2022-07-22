Here is a look at the back-to-school opening dates in Central Georgia

Students across Central Georgia are returning to school soon, and several counties have different opening days.

MACON, Ga. — For kids of central Georgia, the summer is quickly coming to an end.

School is starting in just a few weeks, and many areas have different opening days.

Here is a list of start dates for school districts around Central Georgia.

July 29:

Wilkinson County

Dooly County

Macon County

Wilcox County

August 1:

Houston County

Monroe County

Peach County

Hancock County

Pulaski County

August 3:

Bibb County

Baldwin County

Johnson County

Telfair County

Truetlen County

Twiggs County

August 4:

Dublin

Jones County

Dodge County

Crawford County

August 5:

Bleckley County

August 9:

Laurens County

August 10:

Taylor County

August 11:

Washington County

September 6:

Wheeler County