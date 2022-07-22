x
Here is a look at the back-to-school opening dates in Central Georgia

Students across Central Georgia are returning to school soon, and several counties have different opening days.

MACON, Ga. — For kids of central Georgia, the summer is quickly coming to an end.

School is starting in just a few weeks, and many areas have different opening days. 

Here is a list of start dates for school districts around Central Georgia.

July 29:

  • Wilkinson County
  • Dooly County
  • Macon County
  • Wilcox County

August 1:

  • Houston County
  • Monroe County
  • Peach County
  • Hancock County
  • Pulaski County

August 3:

  • Bibb County
  • Baldwin County
  • Johnson County
  • Telfair County
  • Truetlen County
  • Twiggs County

August 4:

  • Dublin 
  • Jones County
  • Dodge County
  • Crawford County

August 5:

  • Bleckley County 

August 9:

  • Laurens County

August 10:

  • Taylor County

August 11:

  • Washington County

September 6:

  • Wheeler County

