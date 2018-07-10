High pressure is starting to build in from the southwest, and this will set us up for sunshine and warmer temperatures today and over the next few days. Highs this afternoon will top out in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be a touch warmer, followed by temperatures close to the 80 degree mark on Wednesday. Halloween night looks dry for now, along with temperatures cooling thorough the 60s by evening. It should be a nice way to close out Spooky Season!

Sunday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid mid 70s.

Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 50s.

Monday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Monday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday Night... Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

Wednesday (Halloween)... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 60s.

Thursday...Rain likely. Isolated storms possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Thursday Night... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the mid 50s.

Friday... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the upper 60s.

Friday Night... Clear. Lows in the low 40s.

Saturday... Sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday Night...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

