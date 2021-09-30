When will we see the leaves change in Central Georgia?

Weather plays a key role in how brilliant our reds, oranges and yellows are. Our weather lately has been great to gear the leaves up for change.

MACON, Ga. — Fall is in full swing, which means the days are getting shorter, the temperatures are starting to drop, and the leaves are starting to change colors.

Here in Central Georgia, we have to wait a little while longer to see the brilliant oranges, yellows and reds rustling in the trees.

We typically see our leaves start to turn in mid-October, with our peak between late October and early November.

If you want to get a look at some colorful leaves sooner, you have to head north where the temperatures are typically cooler this time of year.

The cooler temperatures help spark the changing of the leaves as it stops chlorophyll production. Chlorophyll gives leaves their green color.

Weather does play a key role in how brilliant our reds, oranges and yellows are. Our weather lately has been great to gear the leaves up for change.

Warm, sunny days and cool -- but not freezing -- nights will bring with it beautiful and bright fall colors.

Cool, cloudy and rainy days on the other hand will lead to less vibrant colors.

