Bacon and Blossoms Veterans Day Parade honors vets in downtown Macon

MACON, Ga. — Patriotic themed floats cruised down the street, military unites and marching bands followed along all the while American flags flew through the air honoring those who served our country.

All this and more happened on Saturday at the Blossoms and Bacon Veterans Day Parade.

The Macon Bacon partnered with the International Cherry Blossom Festival, Visit Macon and Macon-Bibb County on this celebration event.

After the parade, Luther Williams Field welcomed everyone in for more activities, including beer tastings, food trucks and live music.

Two veterans, Danny Porter and Larry Sams, say they’re proud of their city.

“I want to thank everybody for coming out today. I hope we continue this, and I hope people remember if you've not got a job and you graduate from high school and you can't find a job. How about joining the armed services because they sure need you,” Porter said.

"It means a lot because when I got back to the state, they really treated us bad. They called us baby killers everything that was named we were called. So, to see something like this for the veterans really brings joy to my heart,” Sams said.

Later in the evening, country singer Rodney Atkins headlined a free concert.

The entire night came to a close with a fireworks display.