MACON, Ga. — Parts of the Bahamas are still recovering after Hurricane Dorian.

"We had cousins that lost their entire houses, we have had some that have, depending on their location, managed to save their house," former Junior Journalist Malik Lyder said.

Lyder, along with his mom and family friends, started a Bahamas Relief Drive in Central Georgia earlier this month, and the community stepped up in a big way.

"I was taken aback by the generosity," Tropical Flava owner James Duncombe said.

Duncombe says people donated enough items to fill a U-Haul truck.

"I think we got about 2,000 toothbrushes, toothpaste, medical supplies, band-aids, flash-light, batteries, and canned goods," Duncombe said.

He says people donated soap, generators, and clothes as well -- stopping at nothing to help the Bahamas.

"There was one lady -- she didn't have much -- she brought me a half case of water, but to me that was big, because it shows me if she had more, she would have given more," Duncombe said.

With everything loaded up, Lyder's mom is ready to head home to the Bahamas to make the delivery.

"We're so excited to be able to go home and just give to the people, you know, no strings attached. Just saying 'here, Central Georgia wants you to know they care they understand, and here is some help,'" Lyder's mom, Paulita, said.

She says the supplies will be loaded onto a ship to Freeport. Once it arrives, family members will personally deliver the supplies.

"There is no better feeling, there is no better feeling than to say we are helping, and helping in such a big way," Paulita said.

Lyder added they plan on donating toys and supplies to children in the Bahamas during the holiday season too.

If you want to donate, you can drop items off at Tropical Flava off Ingleside Avenue in Macon.

