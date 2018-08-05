A bakery opens in south Macon this week.

Khalilah's Kitchen will be open for its first official day of business on Wednesday, according to co-owners Khalilah and Neef Akbar.

There was a grand opening at the bakery on Saturday where the community came out and got a taste of Khalilah's baking.

"I went to culinary school straight out of high school," Khalilah said about her baking skills.

However, she says owning her own bakery wasn't always the end goal.

"I always saw myself working 12 hour days at The Biltmore or some fancy hotel," she said. "I never wanted the risk that came with that [owning her own bakery]."

She says after her journey of making custom cakes and making people happy through her baking, she realized how great it makes her feel.

Now, she's taking that risk.

Khalilah's Kitchen has take-out windows in the front, so it's not a typical walk-in bakery.

"We do have multiple daily offerings here from red velvet cake, which everyone knows to blue velvet cake, which is our specialty," she said about the menu. "Key lime cake, chocolate cake, vanilla cake..."

She says the bakery sells cake slices and cupcakes the most on a daily basis.

As for custom cakes, she prepares cakes for baby showers, weddings, birthday parties or any cakes or tier cakes needed for any special event.

The best way to place a custom order with Khalilah's Kitchen is through its Facebook page.

The bakery is open Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Khalilah's Kitchen is located at 3721 Houston Avenue in Macon and can be reached at (478) 239-1754.

