A Baldwin County drug kingpin and member of the Nine-Deuce gang was found guilty of nearly two dozen drug-related charges this week.

According to a release from the US Attorney’s Office, 38-year-old Delma Goddard aka ‘Shug’ and ‘Big Hxmie’ was the lead conspirator of a drug ring in Central Georgia.

The release says he’s a member of the Nine-Deuce gang, which is affiliated with the Bloods, and that he got, manufactured, and sold crack, heroin and meth throughout Central Georgia.

During the multi-agency investigation, a search warrant was executed on Goddard’s home that yielded more than 10 ounces of crack, 10 ounces of meth, 10 ounces of heroin, and more than a dozen firearms.

The 23 counts Goddard was convicted on are as follows:

4 counts of distribution of meth

6 counts of distribution of crack cocaine

5 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

5 counts of possession of a firearm during drug trafficking

1 count of distribution of heroin

1 count of possession with intent to distribute heroin

1 count of conspiracy of to possess with intent to distribute

Goddard is facing a minimum term of 125 years in prison without parole.

During the trial, 15 other people entered guilty pleas to various charges.

