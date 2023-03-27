Baldwin County begins weeks-long cleanup

EMA Director Wayne Johnson says he can't recall a storm in the last decade that left this much damage to Baldwin County homes and businesses.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Cleanup is just now beginning in Baldwin County where a tornado hit early Sunday.

Sunday's tornado leaves behind downed power lines, toppled trees, twisted billboards, and heavily damaged or destroyed homes in and around Milledgeville.

The Baldwin County Emergency Management Center is just one place in the tornado's long path of destruction through the county. Cars outside the center were smashed by trees and flying debris. The tornado damaged the roof along with two ambulances.

EMA Director Wayne Johnson says he can't recall a storm in the last decade that left this much damage to Baldwin County homes and businesses.

"Some people have lost everything," said Major Link Boyer, patrol commander of the Milledgeville Police Department.

Johnson says the tornado likely touched down in the Glynn Street area near Atrium Health Navicent in Baldwin.

The hospital, now off back up power, and in clean up mode.

Across the street, crews were hard at work to restore power to the only area in the county without electricity--Glynn Street. Johnson says based on his conversations with Georgia Power, it could take up until Wednesday to fix the system damaged by trees.

"With the rain we've had, it could push it out even longer," Johnson said.

The storm left roughly 8,000 Baldwin County customers without power Sunday morning, but according to a Georgia Power map, that number was down to single digits by Monday afternoon.

From Glynn Street, Milledgeville Patrol Commander Link Boyer says the tornado traveled east.

"It came straight down MLK," Boyer said.

The tornado then hit the Emergency Management Center where the roof is heavily damaged and outside the center debris was scattered alongside Orchard Hill Road.

Boyer said most of that debris came from a mobile home park and a road away on Downs Street with several cars and homes damaged. One home was barely recognizable under a pile of fallen trees and debris.

EMA Director Johnson says this is just the beginning of weeks worth of cleanup.