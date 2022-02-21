Baldwin County boy hospitalized after being shot in the head with pellet gun

The 10-year-old was airlifted from Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A 10-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in the head with a pellet gun. According to Maj. Scott Deason with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Waller Street Sunday afternoon.

They found a 10-year-old boy had been shot in the head with a pellet gun. The boy was taken to Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin where he was stabilized and then life-flighted to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, where he is currently listed in critical condition.

Deason says several other adults and children were at the home at the time of the shooting.

No one has been charged and the shooting remains under investigation.