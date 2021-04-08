Baldwin County staff and students excited about returning to classroom

Students and staff say they're eager to get back to a normal routine in the classroom

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Kids in Baldwin County got an early start for their first day back at school.

Students at Midway Hills Primary School arrived excited to start a new year. Teachers got their classes set up and welcomed young ones back to the classroom.

Some said they were eager to get back to a normal routine.

Principal Tara Burney says she is looking forward to building relationships with the students this year.

“Many of our students -- because they're so young -- they communicate through non-verbal cues, so without the mask we will be able to communicate with them and build those relationships,” she said. “But for those students who still are wearing their masks, we're going to do the same thing.”

Burney says their goal is to provide opportunities for the kids to learn and grow.

Baldwin County schools are not requiring students or staff to wear a mask inside the building, but they strongly encourage those not vaccinated to wear one. However, masks are required for visitors and anyone on the buses.

The district says students, faculty, and stuff will have access to cleaning supplies and have the chance to wash their hands frequently.

The district will also arrange seating to maximize three feet of distance when possible.

Students and staff are asked to stay at home if they feel sick or come in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.