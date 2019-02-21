BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Some prodding by county citizens prompted a change in the way Baldwin County handles its euthanasia practices.

Dozens of people made their voices heard at Tuesday's Baldwin County commission meeting, a week after they felt two dogs were wrongly put down. One of those dogs had an owner looking to claim the animal. The other had interest from a rescue group. They were put down after by the county's animal control officer.

County manager Carlos Tobar maintained the county's stance that proper procedure was followed in that instance, but as of Tuesday, the county will now adopt a two-step verification process.

"I think that's one of the things that we're going to be doing is having the animal control officer and the shelter administrator or volunteer rescue coordinator make that decision," said Tobar.

The procedures also call for a staff member verifying with the rescue and adoption coordinator or shelter administrator that "there are no pending rescue or adoption applications or reclaims of ownership."

The county shelter took in 1,149 animals in 2018. 233 of them were euthanized. Volunteer rescue and adoption coordinator Ashton Branch said the new rules were a step in the right direction.

"This situation was so sad and so preventable. It really sheds light on how out of date some of these policies and procedures are in our county and how animal welfare really needs to be brought into the modern age," Branch said.

The rule changes aren't the only changes being made at the animal shelter. The shelter received a $5,000 grant from the Department of Agriculture to institute a new spay and neuter program.

"It's intended for low income individuals," Tobar said. "And they will come to the shelter and our shelter administrator will certify them as low income and then they will get a voucher."

Those who qualify can fix a cat for $25 or a dog for $40. The shelter currently holds 16 dogs and 10 cats, but they can plan on having more when they move into the old Baldwin County jail this summer.