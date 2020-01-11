'This church is special because it loves people': Baldwin County church celebrates 150 years

The church opened in 1870, the pastor says he hopes to see another 150 years.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Baldwin County celebrated its 150th birthday Sunday.

13WMAZ spoke with churchgoers and the pastor to learn what makes this church special to them.

The church opened in 1870. Sunday's celebration was filled with love, joy and a trip down memory lane.

Lucille Brannan has been a church member for 30 years.

"Originally, I came because I was looking for the Lord, and I found him here," she said.

She says this church will always be special to her.

"The family love, plus it was a place to serve. I am very mission-minded and I found those missions here."

Al Burgamy has attended the church for 34 years, and he shares a similar story.

"My wife and I raised our kids here. This church is special because it loves people. The Lord uses them to love people, wherever they are, whatever method they need loving on… this church does that," he said.

Current Pastor Ralph Story has been here nearly 25 years and he says June 30, 1996 was his first Sunday.

"Just being here and being a part of this church family is one of the greatest accomplishments I could ever have," he said.