Baldwin County commissioners pass property tax increase

Baldwin County commissioners passed a property tax increase Wednesday morning after a final public hearing.

According to county manager Carlos Tobar, it passed with a vote of 3-2.

He says commissioners Henry Craig, Sammy Hall, and John Westmoreland voted YES in favor of the increase. Emily Davis and Kendrick Butts voted NO.

This means the bills of county residents will go up around $25 for every $100,000 their property is worth. Homeowners will see that increase later this fall.

Assistant county manager Dawn Hudson told 13WMAZ Tuesday that the county hoped to bring in more money for EMS services, storm water fees, fire and rescue, law enforcement, elections and more.