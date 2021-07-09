'Taxes are plenty high right now': Baldwin County homeowners split on proposed property tax increase

Property taxes may be going up soon in Baldwin County, and some homeowners are not happy about it.

The proposed property tax increase means that the bills of county residents would go up a little more than $25 for every $100,000 their property is worth.

Richard Welmering moved to Baldwin County 12 years ago. He likes the area because, "it's just a really nice community."

He does not, however, support the county's proposed property tax increase.

"I don't think they need to be raising taxes. I think the taxes are plenty high right now and I think they need to learn to live within their budget like other people do," said Welmering.

The idea is to bring in more money for EMS services, storm water fees, fire and rescue, law enforcement, elections and more, according to assistant county manager, Dawn Hudson.

"As everyone knows because of COVID-19, the costs of all supplies are going up and our commissioners want to keep current services the way they are. They don't want to have to reduce services... because of the increases and all of the costs of goods and services, they felt it best to propose the property tax increase," she said.

John Hargaden has lived in the county for 50 years and believes the extra money is needed.

"Nobody welcomes an increase in taxes of any kind I imagine and I don't welcome it, but if it's necessary, I'll tolerate it," said Hargaden.

"I hope that it would not go through and if it were to go through, I would hope it would go for infrastructure and repair -- not paying people more money. I disagree with paying people a $15 minimum wage," said Welmering.

Two public hearings have already taken place. A third and final hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday.

After the final public hearing, the county commissioners will vote on the proposal. Should it go through, Baldwin County tax payers would see an increase on the 2021 Tax Bill in November.