Baldwin County crews rescue woman, searching for man after boat sinks on Lake Sinclair

The Baldwin County Fire Department will continue to search through the night.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Crews in Baldwin County rescued one person and are searching for another after a boat sank on Lake Sinclair Tuesday night.

According to Sgt. Bubba Stanford with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, it happened near Airport Island on Lake Sinclair at around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. He says they were able to rescue the woman, but the man still has not been found.

Stanford says if the Baldwin County Fire Department is unable to find the man during the night, DNR will intervene.