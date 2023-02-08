'It's kind of disheartening': Baldwin County denied federal help for storm cleanup

Baldwin's Emergency Management Services says they applied for federal aid through GEMA in April. They say they did not meet the minimum thresh hold for damage costs

Example video title will go here for this video

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — People in Baldwin County are still recovering from a tornado that ripped through town back in March, leaving damaged churches and homes in its wake.

Now, Baldwin’s Emergency Management Services will not be getting federal help after the Federal Emergency Management Agency says the county didn't qualify.

“You're looking at just a little under 100 mph winds," Baldwin Emergency Management Services Director Wayne Johnson said. "So, yeah it's a pretty big deal."

The tornado that hit Baldwin back in March rocked the community, Johnson said. It damaged around 70 homes, several businesses, the hospital and the Emergency Management building itself.

“Actually, the building we're in now got hit,” Johnson says.

He says it tore the roof off of the Emergency Services building next door.

“Debris from it damaged some of the ambulances and that's what caused our roof damage,” Johnson said.

Much of the community is still in recovery, Johnson said. People like Jimmy Carry who lives on North Wilkinson Street.

He’s been living in his home for 50 years and says a tree crashed into his home crushing the back rooms.

“It was very scary,” Carry recalls. “It came like a train."

Johnson says they applied for federal aid hoping to get the necessary funds to help people repair.

“You would apply through GEMA and they, of course, present the case to FEMA," he said.

Johnson says they applied for both public assistance– to help repair government buildings– and individual assistance– to help families, people, and businesses. They paired up with Troup County that, which was also hit by a tornado on the same day.

“Unfortunately, we didn't meet the minimum threshold,” Johnson said.

Federal Emergency Management Agency them that the two counties didn't meet the minimum requirement of $19 million worth of damage combined to qualify for aid, Johnson said.

“It's kind of disheartening,” Johnson says. “You need help, but still, at the same time, you have guidelines you need to follow to receive that help. Your heart goes out to the people who really need it, but your hands are tied as far as what you can actually do."

Carry says folks from his church have helped remove damaged parts of his home and the tree.

He says the Red Cross has helped pay to replace the furniture and items that were damaged, and he said he’ll work to eventually turn his damaged back rooms into a porch.

But Carry is just glad to be alive.

“I'm glad to see the sun in the morning," Carry said. "I like sunny days, not cloudy days."