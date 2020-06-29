Baldwin County deputies looking for man charged with killing teen

16-year-old Cuatez Jones was shot to death last week at the Milledgeville Manor apartment complex

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man accused of killing a teenager last week at the Milledgeville Manor apartment complex.

According to a news release, the sheriff’s office has secured arrest warrants for Dequanis Parks on one charge of murder and two counts of aggravated assault in the June 20 death of Cuatez Jones.

The sheriff’s office says Parks is wanted and now they need information about his location.

Anyone with information can call Det. Robert Butch at 478-445-4893 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-682-7463.