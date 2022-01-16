x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Baldwin County deputy injured after chase ends in crash

Officials say the deputy was taken to a hospital in Macon with non-life-threatening injuries
Credit: 13WMAZ
Generic Developing Story image

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A Baldwin County deputy was hospitalized Sunday after a chase and crash on Irwinton Road in Milledgeville.

Maj. Scott Deason with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says the chase started after a domestic dispute. The deputy was taken to Macon in an ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deason says investigators are expecting to make an arrest soon. They will release more information about the domestic case when it’s available.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash. 13WMAZ has reached out to them for more information and this story will be updated as we learn more.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

2 teens charged after Washington County teen shot

Teen charged after downtown Macon shooting leaves man in critical condition

In Other News

High school students participate in oratorical competition honoring legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.