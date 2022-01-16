Baldwin County deputy injured after chase ends in crash

Officials say the deputy was taken to a hospital in Macon with non-life-threatening injuries

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A Baldwin County deputy was hospitalized Sunday after a chase and crash on Irwinton Road in Milledgeville.

Maj. Scott Deason with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says the chase started after a domestic dispute. The deputy was taken to Macon in an ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deason says investigators are expecting to make an arrest soon. They will release more information about the domestic case when it’s available.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash. 13WMAZ has reached out to them for more information and this story will be updated as we learn more.