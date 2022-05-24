Georgia sheriff's offices warn of driver's license texting scam

A link in the text looks like it goes to Georgia DDS's website but authorities warn not to open it.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple Georgia Sheriff's Offices are warning residents about a text message scam making the rounds.

In posts on Facebook, the sheriff's offices for Baldwin County and Washington County said they have received numerous calls about the scam, which offers up a link that looks as though it is from Georgia DDS.

However, both sets of authorities assured residents that the link is not legitimate.