Baldwin County educators get pay raises from new school budget

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The Baldwin County Board of Education is moving forward with their new school budget for 2023. We headed to Lakeview Academy in Milledgeville to break it down, and see how it should help some well-deserved employees.

Charlene Dunn has been teaching in Baldwin County for 26 years. She's a first year P.E. teacher, but she helps teach math part-time in Mrs. Brookins' fourth-grade class.

"Teaching is just-- it gives me a reason to get up in the morning, you know? A reason to inspire other people, motivate other people,” she says.

Dunn says she loves her job but their pay doesn't reflect how hard they work.

"When you clock out at 3:25 p.m. or 3:30 p.m., it doesn't end there. Many teachers take stuff home, papers to grade, doing research for the next lesson we're doing,” she says.

Dunn says teachers also sometimes use their own money to support their students.

"We do buy stuff to fill our treat buckets or our treasure chests, or simply to buy supplies that some kids don't have and need on a daily basis,” Dunn says.

Dr. Noris Price, Baldwin County Superintendent, says teachers don't get paid enough for the work they do. She breaks down what the new budget will look like for the district.

"That budget is about $43.8 million. 86% of the budget is for salaries, personnel, and the other 14% is operational,” she says.

Price says teachers will get a permanent $2,000 raise from the state starting next year. That's the final step of the $5,000 raise that Governor Brian Kemp promised for all the state's teachers over the last three years.

"Anybody not included in the governor's budget will get a 3% salary increase effective July 1, so whether you're a teacher, support staff, an administrator,” she says.

Price says the budget will include money to buy supplies, so that teachers won't have to use their own money. It also provides new technology for both students and educators.